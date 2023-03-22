During a Tuesday morning hearing Yuma County Superior Court Judge Darci Weede reaffirmed the May 24 trial date that has been set for one of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside a Yuma bar two years ago.
Jerome Lee Hall, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $400,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyrone Hall.
His attorney, Jose Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, informed the court that the defense was ready for the trial and plans to file some pretrial motions.
He further stated that he still needs to conduct an interview with a pathologist and reinterview a paramedic due to new evidence he has received.
After hearing from both counsel Judge Weede also ordered that jury instructions were to be turned in before 5 p.m. Hall’s trial is expected to end in early June.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2021, with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The male, later identified as Tyrone Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Tyrone Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
Also arrested and charged in the incident is 35-year-old Brandon Hall.