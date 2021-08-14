The next hearing for one of the two suspects charged in connection to the 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed, will likely be for the purpose of entering a plea agreement or setting a trial date.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, attorney Wm. Michael Smith explained that a settlement conference had been held in his client’s case, but he and the prosecution were not able to reach a resolution.
He then asked Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, to schedule his client’s next hearing as a trial setting or change-of-plea.
Smith represents Anthony Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, and has been charged with a total of six felony offenses, including premeditated 1st-degree murder.
In addition to counts of criminal damage, Guillen has also been charged with one count each of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation and burglary.
John Tate, Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, also requested that a Donald hearing be held at the same time.
A Donald hearing is where the prosecutor in the case presents any plea offer to the defendant. During the hearing the defendant is informed of the specific charges being pled to, the sentence to be received, and the risks of declining the offer.
The defendant then must decide whether to accept the plea offer, If the defendant declines the offer then the case will continue its normal course and go to trial.
After hearing from both counsel, Judge Nelson scheduled Guillen’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 West 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Guillen, who was arrested on Aug. 5, 2020, had been in custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and transferred to the Yuma County jail to face charges in this case.
Gabriel Alexander Aragon, who also remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond, has also been charged in connection to the case.