A trial date is expected to be set next month for a woman who was arrested and charged after a search warrant was served at her residence.
Mercedes Ruiz appeared Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court where her attorney Paul Abbate said he is still working on a plea offer that will resolve both of the cases against his client.
He also informed the court that he had recently spoken to the prosecutor assigned to the case and made some discovery requests.
Ruiz, who continues to be held at the Yuma County jail on a combined $35,000 bond, has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
She has also been charged with a narcotic drug violation.
When Superior Court Judge David Haws set Ruiz’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 1, he informed Abbate that it was for the purpose of setting a trial date.
Ruiz was arrested in October 2022 when members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue.
Also arrested and charged in the incident was Ricky Smith, who is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
When YCNTF members searched the house, with the assistance of Yuma County Sheriff’s Office canine Aisha, they found approximately 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, $2,080 in U.S. currency and items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.
The fentanyl had an estimated street value of $6,480, while the methamphetamine was estimated to be worth $206 when sold on the streets.