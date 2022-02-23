A father who allegedly burned a 5-year-old boy with a blow torch rejected a plea offer and had a trial date set during a hearing Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Stanford Miller, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with 19 felony offenses.
Those offenses are six counts of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault by an adult on a minor.
Other charges include three counts of child abuse, two counts of child abuse, and one count of aggravated domestic violence. All of the charges are also domestic violence-related.
In asking that a trial date be set, attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office explained that while his client has been offered a plea agreement, he isn’t accepting it due to the stipulated 40-plus-year prison sentence.
Parks, who represents Miller, added that he anticipates the trial would take approximately six weeks.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Parks’ request and scheduled a trial to begin at 9 a.m. April 12, 2023, continuing until May 19, 2023.
Kinsey also set a final pretrial conference for March 7, 2023.
Afterwards Parks informed the court that if there were any changes in the status of the case, he would file a written motion with the court.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 9:41 p.m. on May 29, 2021, officers responded to the 900 block of South 9th Avenue in reference to a report of child abuse.
During their investigation, officers found a 5-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries.
The boy was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.