A trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Jury selection for Valerie McKinstry’s trial on 13 counts of intentional child abuse is currently scheduled to begin on April 11, 2023, and continue until early June.
McKinstry, who is represented by attorney Richard Edgar, remains out of custody and appeared in person at the hearing.
Superior Court Judge David Haws scheduled McKinstry’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. He also set 8:30 a.m. on Feb.8, 2023 as the time and date for a final pretrial conference.
When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, prosecutor Mary White of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office informed the court that she has turned over all documents and videos to the defense, and that she is currently in the process of scheduling witness interviews.
White added that she and Edgar have begun plea negotiations, but she is concerned that they will not be able to resolve the case without going to trial.
Edgar agreed, and also concurred that a trial would likely last about eight weeks.
McKinstry, along with Katherine McCombs, were charged with the offenses following a 10-month investigation in which they allegedly abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.