A trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old.
During the hearing, attorney Michael Donovan explained to the court that a settlement conference was recently held in his client’s case. He said he was expecting a resolution other than a plea offer but hasn’t heard anything from the prosecution.
Superior Court Judge David Haws said he wanted to keep the case moving and would set a trial date, which he would vacate later if some other type of resolution was reached.
Donovan represents Jacob Ray Williams, who was terminated from his teaching position at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School in Somerton and as a junior varsity football coach at Yuma High School when he was charged with a felony offense of transmitting obscene material to a minor.
He remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond.
During a hearing for Williams earlier this month in which Donovan requested a two-week continuance, he informed the court that based on discussions with the prosecution the case against his client was likely to be dismissed.
His trial has been scheduled to begin on Aug. 8 with a final pretrial conference to be held at 8:30 a.m. July 12.
Haws also ordered that all lists of witnesses and jury instructions be turned in by the final pretrial conference.
According to Yuma police, Williams allegedly began a conversation with a female who he believed to be 17 on a social media app on Oct. 2, 2021.
During this conversation, he allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from the female and sent a naked picture of himself.
Although the female is of legal age, she told Williams that she was a minor several times, but he persisted.
Williams, when questioned, also allegedly admitted to police that he believed the girl to be under the legal age, which is by law what made the interaction illegal, according to police and the prosecution.