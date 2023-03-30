A trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man who allegedly tried to solicit nude photos from a female he thought was 17 years old.

During the hearing, attorney Michael Donovan explained to the court that a settlement conference was recently held in his client’s case. He said he was expecting a resolution other than a plea offer but hasn’t heard anything from the prosecution.

