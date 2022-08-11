On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge David Haws set a trial date for Roberto Garcia, who is accused of sexually abusing at least three female juveniles.
Garcia has been charged with three counts each of aggravated assault of a minor and sexual abuse and two counts of molestation of a child. He will now go on trial on Feb. 7, 2023.
He faces a combined 82-1/2 years if convicted of all eight charges.
Attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represents Garcia, also advised the court during Wednesday’s hearing that any delays that did not arise from the defense will result in speedy trial rights being invoked.
Speedy trial rights define how long a person can be held without a trial.. If that time frame is not met, the case could be dismissed.
Garcia’s trial is scheduled to last three weeks and conclude on Feb. 23, 2023. A final pretrial conference has been set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2023.
Having since been terminated, Garcia was employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground when the alleged abuse had occurred.
He has turned down a plea offer in which he would have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, placed on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to Amberly’s Place in July 2021 in reference to a possible sexual abuse case.
While there they interviewed two juvenile victims who disclosed that they had been molested and assaulted on separate occasions.
Afterwards, investigators went to YPG where they spoke to and later arrested Garcia, who also resided on base.