A trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for a man charged in connection to a 2020 attempted homicide.
During a brief hearing, attorney Michael Donovan informed the court that he expected the trial to take about six days and asked that it be scheduled to start sometime in the fall.
Donovan represents Marvin Garnica, who has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of hindering prosecution and attempted second-degree murder.
Garnica, who appeared in person at the hearing, has been out of custody since posting a $100,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, scheduled the trial by jury to begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.
He also scheduled a final pretrial conference for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31.
In July 2020, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first-aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Garnica as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
