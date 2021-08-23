The Sept. 7 trial date for one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar was vacated Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court at the request of his attorney.
In making the request, attorney Jose Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, informed the court that he and the prosecution are close to reaching a resolution in the case.
Padilla represents Rene Castaneda-Benitez, who is out of custody after posting bond, and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
A prosecutor from the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, who was present for the hearing, also told the court that a new plea agreement is being offered and it will be sent to the defense sometime next week.
The trial was originally set back in June after Castaneda-Benitez turned down a previous plea offer in which he would have received a prison sentence ranging from one year to seven years and nine months, with the presumptive sentence being 3-1/2 years.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, granted Padilla’s request and scheduled a change of plea hearing for Castaneda-Benitez for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Castaneda-Benitez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business, but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Antonio Campa-Robles and Marvin Iniguez.
