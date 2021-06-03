After he turned down a plea offer, a trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar.
As a result, Rene Castaneda-Benitez will now stand trial beginning Sept. 7 on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The trial will continue on Sept. 9, 10 and 14 if needed. A final trial management conference was also set for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.
During the hearing John Tate, Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, informed the court that the prosecution had offered Castaneda-Benitez a plea agreement and that it would be withdrawn if he did not accept it.
Superior Court Judge Davis Haws, who is presiding over the case, then conducted a Donald hearing to make sure Castaneda-Benitez understood the terms of the plea agreement and the sentence he could receive if he were to be convicted.
He explained to Castaneda-Benitez that each of the aggravated assault charges carries a mandatory prison sentence ranging from five years to 15 years, with the presumptive sentence being 7-1/2 years.
Also, because two of the sentences must be served consecutively, Castaneda-Benitez would have to serve a total of 15 years in prison if he were to receive the presumptive sentence for each charge.
However, under the terms of the plea agreement to a lesser charge, he would receive a prison sentence ranging from one year to seven years and nine months, with the presumptive sentence being 3-1/2 years.
After hearing the judge’s explanation, Castaneda-Benitez, who is being represented by attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, replied, “I’m going to reject it, but thank you.”
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Castaneda-Benitez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business, but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Antonio Campa-Robles and Marvin Iniguez.
