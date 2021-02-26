The case against Izak Lucero, who is charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel, won’t be going to trial until next year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucero, who is represented by attorney Wm. Michael Smith, has been charged with first-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
He is charged in connection to the death of 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, who was shot multiple times, and remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday Smith asked that a jury trial be set, adding that he and the prosecution have discussed getting it scheduled for as soon as possible due to the backlog in trials that have had to be postponed.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, how long it would take to try the case, the prosecution said about three weeks.
Smith, however, answered that he didn’t know yet because he was still in the process of investigating the case.
After hearing from both parties Judge Nelson scheduled the trial to begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, and a final pretrial conference for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2022.
He also scheduled a status hearing in the case for 8:30 a.m. on May 13. 2021.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a man, now known to be Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
