One of the three men charged in connection to an incident in which guns were pointed at people outside of a bar had an opportunity to accept a plea offer Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court but turned it down.
Had he accepted it, Rene Castaneda-Benitez, who has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault, would have been required to plead no contest to a single misdemeanor offense.
He now faces between 20 and 60 years in prison if found guilty of the felony counts at trial.
Castaneda-Benitez’s attorney, Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office requested that a trial date be set, adding he thought it would take about three days to try the case.
Castaneda-Benitez appeared at the hearing out of custody.
The prosecution also noted that a Donald hearing had not been held yet and asked for one to be conducted so that Castaneda-Benitez was aware of the consequences of his decision.
He was told that each of the aggravated assault charges carries a mandatory prison sentence ranging from five to 15 years and that probation was not available.
And, since they stemmed from separate incidents, three of the sentences could be served consecutively – meaning that one sentence must be served before beginning another.
Castaneda-Benitez’s trial has been set to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023, with a final pretrial hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Castaneda-Benitez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.