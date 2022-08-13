A man charged in connection to a parking lot disturbance turned down a plea offer in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday that required he be sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation.

Antonio Campa-Robles, who has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault, now faces between 20 and 60 years in prison if found guilty of the offenses at trial.

