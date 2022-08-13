A man charged in connection to a parking lot disturbance turned down a plea offer in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday that required he be sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation.
Antonio Campa-Robles, who has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault, now faces between 20 and 60 years in prison if found guilty of the offenses at trial.
Attorney Richard Edgar, who represents Campa-Robles, asked that a trial date be set, adding he thought it would take about three days to try the case. Campa-Robles appeared at the hearing out of custody.
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office also noted that a Donald hearing had not been held yet and asked for one to be conducted so that Campa-Robles was aware of the consequences of his decision.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted her request.
Gallagher explained that each of the offenses Campa-Robles has been charged with carries a mandatory prison sentence and that probation was not available.
She added that since they stemmed from separate incidents, each of sentences could be served consecutively – meaning that one sentence must be served before beginning another.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, however, Campa-Robles would have been required to plead guilty to a modified felony charge of disorderly conduct, with the original offenses against him being dismissed.
That felony charge, she continued, could also have been reduced to a misdemeanor upon Campa-Robles successfully completing his term of probation.
Campa-Robles’ trial has been set to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 7, 2023, with a final pretrial hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2023.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Campa-Robles and two other men were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. in February of this year.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three men were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Marvin Iniguez.