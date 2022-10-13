A trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two men who were involved in a fight that led to a shooting.
Attorney Richard Edgar had initially asked for a continuance, saying the case is quite involved and that he was still working on getting it resolved.
Edgar represents Apollo O’Brien, who has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.
He appeared at the hearing out of custody.
Instead of granting Edgar’s request, Superior Court Judge David Haws, who is presiding over the case, granted one from prosecutor Megan Gallagher, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, who asked that a trial date be set.
Gallagher also indicated that the state will be withdrawing O’Brien’s plea offer as well.
Edgar then asked for a settlement conference.
Judge Haws informed both Edgar and Gallagher that due to his docket of cases, he would not be able to schedule the trial until early next year, which neither objected to.
O’Brien’s trial was eventually scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023, with a final pretrial conference set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.
According to Yuma police, in March officers responded to the 600 block of East 32nd Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that multiple shots were fired between two men as the result of a physical disturbance.
The two men, O’Brien and Norman Lopez, were found in the immediate area afterward and taken into custody.