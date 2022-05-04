The 61-year-old man who allegedly strangled his brother during a fight will likely stand trial for murder in June.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, attorney Ray Hanna, the interim director of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked that a trial date be set in the case.
Hanna, who represents Adolfo Haros-Kempton, explained to the court that his client wants to assert his speedy trial rights and as such, a trial date needs to be set within 125 days.
“It is not as complicated as it appears,” Hanna said of the case against his client.
When asked how long it would take to try the case, prosecutor Steve Kiholm concurred with Hanna’s assessment, saying he thought it wouldn’t take more than four or five days.
Upon hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey scheduled the trial to begin at 9 a.m. on June 29 and continue on June 30.
After a week break, the trial would resume on July 13 and 14 and conclude on July 15. Kinsey also scheduled a final pre-trial conference for 8:30 a.m. on May 13.
Haros-Kempton has been charged with one count of second-degree murder – per domestic violence and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
When given an opportunity to address the court, a victim in the case also spoke out saying she didn’t want a plea agreement offered in the case.
She stated that Haros-Kempton has made threats toward several members of the family, and they are fearful about what he would do if released.
“He is not a good person,” she said. “I’m falling apart. This affects me every day.”
Haros-Kempton was arrested in February when deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5200 block of S. West Street for a report of a deceased man.
When deputies arrived at the location, they met with the reporting party, who stated that two men were having a verbal argument and that it had led to a physical altercation.
The physical altercation led to Haros-Kempton allegedly placing the victim in a choke hold, causing him to lose consciousness.
Life-saving measures were performed on the victim. However, he was pronounced deceased.
Haros-Kempton was found by deputies in a nearby abandoned trailer and arrested.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.