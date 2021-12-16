A man charged in a sexual abuse case involving three children turned down a plea offer in which he would have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, placed on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.
Roberto Garcia, who had previously been employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground when the alleged abuse had occurred, now instead faces a combined 82-1/2 years if convicted.
Garcia has been charged with a total of eight criminal offenses for allegedly sexually abusing three female juveniles who were under the age of 12.
He is being represented by attorney Robert Treblicock of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
During a hearing Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court, Trebilcock asked that a trial date be set, adding that he expects it will take about two weeks to try the case.
“I’ve spoken to Mr. Garcia and he is not interested in the plea offer,” Trebilcock said. “He is not guilty and wants to take the case to trial.”
When asked by Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey if the information his attorney provided to the court was accurate, Garcia said that it was.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution, Kinsey granted Trebilcock’s request and scheduled Garcia’s trial to begin at 9 a.m. on May 4, with a final pre-trial hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 15.
Afterwards, prosecutor Tom Varela of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office informed the court that the plea agreement that had been offered to Garcia was officially withdrawn.
Garcia, who was arrested in July, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.