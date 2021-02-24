A new trial date was set Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court for Mark Antonio Villicana, who allegedly shot his wife in the back of the head during a domestic dispute more than two years ago.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, scheduled the jury trial to begin on Sept. 1 and continue on the 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, before ending on Sept. 10.
Prior to setting the trial dates, attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Villicana, said he thought it would take five days to try the case.
Villicana, who is out of custody and appeared at the hearing telephonically, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of attempted second-degree murder and disorderly conduct.
The trial had originally been scheduled to start in February but had to be postponed and rescheduled due to protocols the court had put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
A final pre-trial hearing was also scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 13, 2018, at about 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 10100 block of South Typhoon Avenue in the Foothills.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke to Villacana, who allegedly told them he had shot his wife. She was found in the garage of the home with a single gunshot wound to the head.
She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
