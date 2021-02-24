Today

Abundant sunshine. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. Gusty winds in the morning. High 71F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.