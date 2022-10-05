A trial date was set Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an 18-year-old man.

Attorney Ray Hanna, the head of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, said he was prepared to go to trial and that his client has turned down a plea offer.

