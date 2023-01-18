A Superior Court Judge granted a defense request on Tuesday to set a trial date for one of the 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an 18-year-old man.
Attorney Bill Fox of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office said he anticipates the trial lasting four weeks and requested a date for some time this summer.
Fox represents David Perez-Arzola, who has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Perez-Arzola remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He turned down a plea offer last month in which he would have been sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.
He now faces life in prison if convicted.
The trial, which will be before Superior Court Judge Darci Weede, is scheduled to get under way on July 15 and continue until the middle of August.
Weede also scheduled a status hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 23 and a final pretrial conference for 8:30 a.m. on June 20.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Tiffany Aguilar, the mother of the 15-year-old boy who was killed, said there isn’t a day that goes by that she does not think about her son.
“I have so many sleepless nights,” Aguillar said. “This is something that is never going to go away.”
On May 4, 2022, shortly after 10 p.m., Yuma police responded to the 1500 block of East 26th Place in reference to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male juvenile and an 18-year-old man who had both been shot.
The shooting took place in the front yard of a residence.
Arriving officers performed CPR on the 15-year-old until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:32 p.m.
The 18-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An April 19, 2023, trial date has been set for the other twin brother, Adrian Perez-Arzola.