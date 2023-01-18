A Superior Court Judge granted a defense request on Tuesday to set a trial date for one of the 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an 18-year-old man.

Attorney Bill Fox of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office said he anticipates the trial lasting four weeks and requested a date for some time this summer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you