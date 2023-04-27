A trial date was set Wednesday during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a man who allegedly stabbed one woman and shot another.
After requesting the trial be scheduled in October, a prosecutor with the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said she believed it would take approximately two weeks to try the case against Marvin Garnica.
Garnica, who appeared out of custody for the hearing with his attorney Michael Donovan, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, hindering prosecution and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He has been out of custody since posting a $100,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge David Haws explained that he had a murder trial starting in October that would likely continue through the end of the year.
After conferring with Donovan and the prosecutor, Haws scheduled a jury trial for Garnica to begin on Feb. 13, 2024. He also scheduled a final pretrial conference for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17.
Haws then advised both counsel that their jury instructions and witness lists were to be turned in before the final pretrial conference date and that any motions must be filed in a timely manner.
Additionally, if the case is resolved prior to trial, a written motion must be filed to Haws requesting a date for a hearing.
In July 2020, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first-aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO investigators identified Garnica as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.