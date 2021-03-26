A Yuma County Superior Court judge has set a hearing next month to set a trial date for one of the two suspects charged in connection to the 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed.
During a hearing on Thursday, attorney Paul Abbate informed the court that he has conducted several interviews and is still in the process of receiving discovery, which he has shared with his client.
Abbate represents Gabriel Alexander Aragon, who has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage, and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson set Aragon’s next court appearance for 8:20 a.m. on April 22. It is also intended to be a change-of-plea hearing if Aragon has been offered one.
A victim in the case also addressed the court during the hearing, saying she wanted the case to be resolved soon.
“I want the process to go faster because coming to the courthouse for every hearing is hurting me a lot,” she said. “I just want justice to be done.”
Judge Nelson, in consoling the victim, explained to her that murder cases are complex and slow-moving cases that take time to be done correctly.
On March 8, 2019, at 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 West 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island. The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.