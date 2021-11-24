A trial date will likely be set at the next court hearing for Roberto Garcia, who had been employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground.
Garcia, who is being represented by attorney Robert Treblicock of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, was arrested in July for allegedly sexually abusing two female juveniles.
He has been charged with eight felony offenses, including molestation of a child, attempted molestation of a child, attempted sexual abuse, and two counts of sexual abuse
The three other offenses are aggravated assault with sexual motivation. All of the victims are under the age of 12.
During a hearing Tuesday morning in Yuma Superior Court, Treblicock asked Superior Court Judge Bradon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, for a trial date.
He explained that he will be meeting with the prosecutor assigned to the case next week but doesn’t anticipate a plea deal being offered.
Kinsey then scheduled Garcia’s next court date for 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 for a trial setting hearing.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on the previously set $100,000 cash-only bond.
Garcia is accused of molesting and assaulting two juvenile victims on separate occasions.
