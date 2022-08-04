A trial date will likely be set at the next hearing for the man charged in connection to sexually abusing at least three female juveniles.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, attorney Joshua Tesoriero requested a short continuance.
Tesoriero said he has a meeting scheduled in chambers with the prosecutor assigned to the case to go over their schedules and discuss dates when the trial can be held.
Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office represents Roberto Garcia, who has been charged with a total of eight criminal offenses for allegedly sexually abusing three female juveniles who were under the age of 12.
Garcia, who has since been terminated, was employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground when the alleged abuse had occurred.
He has also turned down a plea offer in which he would have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, placed on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.
He now faces a combined 82-1/2 years if convicted of all charges.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Tesoriero’s request and scheduled Garcia’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 10.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to Amberly’s Place in July 2021 in reference to a possible sexual abuse case.
While there they interviewed two juvenile victims who disclosed that they had been molested and assaulted on separate occasions.
Afterwards, investigators went to YPG where they spoke to and later arrested Garcia, who also resided on base.