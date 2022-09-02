A trial-setting hearing was scheduled Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to a double homicide that happened late last year.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Antonio Bustamante said both he and the prosecution were ready for trial.
Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office represents Francisco Dominguez, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct with weapons.
Dominguez, who appeared in person at the hearing, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Bustamante’s request for a trial date to be set and scheduled Dominguez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.
Two victims in the case were also present at the hearing but chose not to address the court.
According to Yuma police, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 5:16 a.m. on Nov. 20 for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot.
The first man, who was later identified as 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 38-year-old Christian Gonzalez, died at 1:30 p.m. the same day at a Phoenix-area hospital.
Yuma police arrested Dominguez that day.