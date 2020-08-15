The trial for one of the men who allegedly shot at Yuma police officers with a .45-caliber pistol while they were documenting wall graffiti has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The case of Luis German Juarez had initially been set to get underway in Yuma County Superior Court this month.
However, during a hearing on Thursday, German’s attorney, Michael Donovan requested that it be rescheduled for some time early next year.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted the request and rescheduled the trial for 9 a.m. on Jan., 12, 2021.
Juarez has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
He has also been charged with six counts of assisting a criminal street gang.
German’s trial is not the only trial in Yuma County Superior that has had to be pushed back or delayed.
Jury trials were suspended in March under an executive order by the Arizona Supreme Court as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The stoppage lasted until June 15, at which point trials were allowed to resume again on a limited basis with increased health protocols. However, when COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked in early July, all new jury trials were suspended. That order has since expired.
Also arrested and charged in the Juarez case is 17-year-old Kane Xavier Perez, who was sentenced in October 2019 to 10 years in prison for his role in the crime, which occurred August 2018 in the area of 22nd Street and Madison Avenue.