The July trial for one of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Yuma bar was vacated and rescheduled Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Jerome Lee Hall, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyrone Hall.
His new trial is now scheduled to get underway on Nov. 16 and continue until Dec. 16, with each day beginning at 9 a.m. A final pretrial hearing has also been set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Hall’s attorney, Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, filed a written motion with the court indicating that his client’s trial was scheduled on the same day as another case.
Padilla argued in Tuesday’s hearing that his client’s trial should be held first because he was in custody, but Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey disagreed.
Kinsey explained the other case scheduled for trial had precedent because it was much older than Hall’s, despite the defendant being out of custody.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
Officers found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The male, later identified as Tyrone Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Tyrone Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
Also arrested and charged in the incident is 35-year-old Brandon Hall.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.