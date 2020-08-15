The trial of Issac Abraham Rivera, a former corrections officer at the state prison in San Luis who allegedly stabbed a Somerton woman to death last year, has also been rescheduled amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Robert Trebilcock, requested that his client's trial, which had been scheduled to begin in October, to be vacated.
In doing so, Trebilcock, who co-represents Rivera with attorney Cynthia Brubaker, also of the public defender's office, asked for a new trial date for sometime early next year.
He added that he expected the trial would take up to eight weeks.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted Trebilcocks" request and rescheduled the trial for 9 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2021.
Judge Nelson also scheduled a status hearing for Oct. 22 and a final pre-trial conference on Jan. 21, 2021. Both are at 8:30 a.m..
Rivera, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail without bond, has been charged with one count of premeditated 1st-degree murder.
Rivera's trial is not the only trial in Yuma County Superior that has had to be pushed back or delayed. Numerous other high-profile cases have been delayed also, including the trial of Luis German Juarez, who is accused of shooting at Yuma police officers with a .45-caliber pistol while they were documenting graffiti on a wall.
According to Somerton police, officers responded to the 700 block of East Angelica Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday on Oct. 26, 2019 after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing had occurred at the location.
When officers arrived they found a female victim, now identified as former girlfriend Leticia Martinez, with stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Information gathered by Somerton police officers during the course of their investigation led to Rivera being identified as a possible suspect. He was last seen driving a light brown 1999 four-door Honda Accord, and thought to have fled to Clark County, Nevada, or Imperial County, California.
On the Sunday afternoon of Oct. 27 2019 at approximately 1:12 p.m. the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received potential information of Rivera’s whereabouts.
Since the location that was provided was within city limits, however, the Yuma Police Department was notified.
A short time later, Yuma police officers arrested Rivera at an undisclosed address without incident. The vehicle he was last seen driving was also located within a mile of the location.
