The trial of Issac Abraham Rivera, a former corrections officer at the state prison in San Luis who allegedly stabbed a Somerton woman to death last year, has been rescheduled amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, attorney Robert Trebilcock requested that his client’s trial, which had been scheduled to begin in October, be vacated.
In doing so, Trebilcock, who co-represents Rivera with attorney Cynthia Brubaker, also of the public defender’s office, asked for a new trial date for sometime early next year.
He added that he expected the trial would take up to eight weeks.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Trebilcocks’ request and rescheduled the trial for 9 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2021.
Nelson also scheduled a status hearing for Oct. 22 and a final pre-trial conference on Jan. 21, 2021. Both are at 8:30 a.m.
Rivera, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail without bond, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder.
Rivera’s trial is not the only trial in Yuma County Superior that has had to be pushed back or delayed. Numerous other high-profile cases have been delayed also, including the trial of Luis German Juarez, who is accused of shooting at Yuma police officers with a .45-caliber pistol while they were documenting graffiti on a wall.
According to Somerton police, officers responded to the 700 block of East Angelica Street at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019, after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing had occurred at the location.
When officers arrived, they found a female victim, now identified as Rivera’s former girlfriend Leticia Martinez, with stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Information gathered by Somerton police officers during the course of their investigation led to Rivera being identified as a suspect, and he was subsequently arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing.
