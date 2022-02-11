The two defendants charged in connection to the death of a 31-year-old Yuma man were both back in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday for separate hearings.
In providing the court with an update on the status of his client’s case, attorney Ray Hanna of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office said that the prosecution has disclosed all of the evidence and that there are currently no issues in that matter.
Hanna represents Jonissa Jones, who has been charged with seven felony offenses including premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree murder.
She has also been charged with kidnapping, hindering prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.
Hanna told the court that he has filed a written memorandum to the prosecution outlining several factors that he considers important in the resolution of the case.
The purpose of doing so, he continued, was that he hoped the prosecution would take those factors into account and change the terms of the plea agreement that had previously been offered to his client.
However, prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said the state would not alter the terms of the current plea deal and that it is the defense’s choice to either accept it as is, or decline it and proceed to trial.
Hanna then asked for a settlement conference, which Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted. He also scheduled Jones’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 24.
A Feb. 28 trial date was set for co-defendant Erick Chavez, after his attorney, Ben Shapiro of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s office, provided the court with a status update on his client’s case.
Shapiro informed the court that his client has a total of five cases against him but the plea agreement he has been offered is only for the murder case.
As such, he continued, there is no reason for his client to accept it if it doesn’t resolve the other cases as well.
“(Chavez) would be willing to plead guilty in a global plea offer,” Shapiro said.
After informing both Gallagher and Shapiro that he currently has trials scheduled through the month of October, Nelson asked them how long they thought they would need to try theirs.
The attorneys agreed that they both thought two months would be adequate, with Gallagher suggesting that the trial be scheduled for early next year to avoid the 2022 holidays.
Shapiro said that he has trials in both January and February of next year and that he would need at least a month to prepare for his client’s trial.
Nelson scheduled Chavez’s trial to begin on Feb. 28, 2023, and continue through to the early part of May. A final pretrial conference was also set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023.
A victim in the case again addressed the court saying that he hoped both defendants are found guilty and that they are sentenced to life in prison.
In addition to premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree murder, Chavez has also been charged with three counts of theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault of a police officer.
Other charges against Chavez include possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution and kidnapping.
Jones and Chavez were already in custody on other charges when they were arrested by Yuma police in July of last year in connection to the murder of Derek Runnion, whose remains were found in California.
Jones, who was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service and had been sought by multiple state and federal agencies in California since June 14, 2021, remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on three separate cash-only bonds totaling $535,000
Chavez remains in custody on cash-only bonds totaling more than $100,000.
Runnion had not been seen since 10:30 p.m. on March 22, 2021, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car.
On April 1, Yuma police received information that led to the discovery of Runnion’s remains and the location of his burnt-out vehicle.
Yuma police also received information about two possible suspects but did not immediately release any information due to the sensitivity of the case.
Runnion had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple times in the head, and his body burned.
Jones and Chavez also allegedly spread remains of Runnion’s body from Somerton to California. One of his family members is a witness against Chavez in an unrelated case as well.
