A trial date will likely be set at the next hearing for a man who fled from a traffic stop and struck other vehicles while attempting to get away if he does not accept a plea offer.
Attorney Kaitlin Amos of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office informed the court that a plea offer is in the works that will resolve three of the cases against Richard Trujillo and dismiss two others.
Amos was standing in for Trujillo’s court-appointed attorney, who could not be present.
Trujillo, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with two counts each of theft of means of transportation, burglary and failure to appear.
He has also been charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug. All eight charges are felonies.
When Superior Court Judge Darci Weede set Trujillo’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 21, she warned him that if it does not go change of plea, she will set a trial date.
Two victims also addressed the court. One said she would like to see the case resolved because Trujillo stole thousands of dollars of her husband’s tools and their vehicle.
“(Trujillo) has shown no remorse,’ she said. “I want to see him pay for what he has done.”
The other victim added that six days earlier, Trujillo stole his vehicle and did $6,000 worth of damage to his property.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the initial incident happened at around 2:41 p.m. on April 15, 2022, when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2005 Cadillac.
Instead of pulling over, Trujillo, who was the driver of the Cadillac, allegedly sped away, hitting several other cars while trying to evade deputies.
Due to the damage sustained in one of the crashes, the Cadillac was rendered inoperable, causing Trujillo and another occupant in the vehicle to flee on foot.
While Trujillo was taken into custody with the help of a bystander, the other occupant, identified as Eric Granville, was able to escape.
Three days later, deputies received an anonymous tip regarding a possible sighting of Granville in a vehicle.
A deputy later located the vehicle at a gas station on Frontage Road and the Interstate 8 overpass in the Foothills.
Granville was found hiding underneath blankets in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody. He was sentenced to prison earlier this month.