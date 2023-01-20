A trial date will likely be set at the next hearing for a man who fled from a traffic stop and struck other vehicles while attempting to get away if he does not accept a plea offer.

Attorney Kaitlin Amos of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office informed the court that a plea offer is in the works that will resolve three of the cases against Richard Trujillo and dismiss two others.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you