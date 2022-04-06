Jury selection began on Tuesday in the murder trial for Izak Lucero, the man charged in connection to a fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel nearly two years ago.
Lucero, who is represented by attorney Wm. Michael Smith, has been charged with first-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, aggravated assault, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
He is accused of killing 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, who was shot multiple times. Lucero remains in custody at the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
The trial is expected to last three weeks and Lucero faces life in prison if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.
The case against Lucero had originally been set for trial in February, but it had to be vacated due to an administrative order that suspended all jury trials in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Lucero also turned down a plea offer during a hearing in February that stipulated he be sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.
At approximately 10:48 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge Motel at 2151 S. 4th Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located a man, now known to be Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lucero was arrested the following week after Yuma police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot. All three were apprehended with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
