A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Wednesday vacated next month’s trial for one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar last year.
Prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office explained to the court that Marvin Iniguez was previously scheduled to face a jury on Feb. 1, but she will be busy with two other trials during that same time period.
Gallagher said she has a first-degree murder trial beginning in February and a child molestation case scheduled to begin in March.
She added that she has spoken with Iniguez’s attorney, Penny Higgenbottom, and they both agree it is best to reschedule her client’s trial.
Higgenbottom added that she is also currently in plea negotiations with the prosecution and that there is still a possibility that the case may be resolved before a new trial date is scheduled.
After hearing from both counsels, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Gallagher’s request and scheduled Iniguez’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
Iniguez, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, all of which are felonies.
His presence was also waived during Wednesday’s hearing because he is currently in isolation within the jail as a result of COVID-19 precautions.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Iniguez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8, 2021.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Antonio Campa-Robles.
