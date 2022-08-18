A September jury trial for one of the three men charged in connection to an incident in which guns were pointed at people outside of a bar was vacated Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
In updating the court on the status of the case, attorney Antonio Bustamante, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s office, explained that a settlement conference has been scheduled for Sept. 12, which is a day before the trial is scheduled to start.
The state also informed the court that the prosecutor who is trying the case has another trial starting within the same time frame.
Bustamante was filling in for Rene Castaneda-Benitez’s regular court-appointed attorney Jose Padilla, who could not be present.
Castaneda-Benitez, who is out of custody after posting bond, and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
Padilla, at a previous hearing last month explained that he has received what he believes to be a very favorable plea offer, but his client would like to discuss it with a judge and the prosecutor assigned to the case.
Superior Court Judge Davis Haws reluctantly granted Bustamante’s request, but advised him and the prosecution that if Castaneda-Benitez does not accept the plea offer he would schedule the trial to take place as soon as possible.
Castaneda-Benitez’s next court hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 for a change of plea or trial setting.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Castaneda-Benitez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8. The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained. The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Antonio Campa-Robles and Marvin Iniguez.