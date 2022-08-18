A September jury trial for one of the three men charged in connection to an incident in which guns were pointed at people outside of a bar was vacated Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court.

In updating the court on the status of the case, attorney Antonio Bustamante, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s office, explained that a settlement conference has been scheduled for Sept. 12, which is a day before the trial is scheduled to start.

