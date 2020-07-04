The medical clinic that serves the Cocopah and Quechan tribes has treated a rising number of patients for COVID-19 in a trend the clinic director says reflects what is happening across Yuma County and Arizona.
The U.S. Indian Health Services clinic at Fort Yuma began seeing a surge in novel coronavirus cases among tribal members in May, says Dr. Camlesh Nirmul, who’s not counting on a dropoff in incidence of the virus in the days ahead.
“As Arizona goes, so goes our clinic,” she said.
The outpatient clinic provides primary health care services not only to the two Yuma-area tribes but also to members of other Native American tribes. Amid the pandemic, it has ramped up drive-through testing and contact tracing, and provides in-person or telephonic care to patients quarantined in their homes.
Nirmul said IHS was not authorized to publicly disclose how many tribal members have tested positive for COVID-19, although it does provide those numbers to the Arizona Department of Health Services to be included in its reporting.
Neither the Cocopahs nor Quechans provided statistics about the number of positive cases among their members.
To reduce the likelihood of spread of COVID-19, patients are typically admitted to the clinic only for lab work. Those whose conditions become too serious to manage at home are sent to Yuma Regional Medical Center, under a partnership between IHS and the hospital, Nirmul said.
The clinic has also worked closely with the tribal governments and with health care officials in Imperial County, given that the Quechan tribe straddles the line between Arizona and California, she said.
“We’re in a unique setting where we have Yuma County and Imperial County next to each other, and we have patients on both sides. It’s been really important for us to have partnerships. Having partnerships allows us to do a better job.”
Apart from treatment, the clinic relies on education to help contain the spread of the virus, she said.
“We continue to talk to patients about (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. We give out literature at all visits.”
Given that the number of cases throughout the area and state have climbed in recent weeks, and given that a second wave conceivably could be in the offing later in the year, Nirmul doesn’t see the clinic letting up in its efforts anytime soon.
“We’re prepared to continue at this high pace, at this point.”
The pandemic also forced the tribes to impose restrictions on the operation of their agencies and enterprises.
In May, the Cocopah Casino & Resort and the Cocopahs’ Wild River Family Entertainment Center closed their doors because of the pandemic. Both reopened in early June after the tribe put in place new policies and provided specialized training for employees of both operations to prevent the spread of the virus, Jonathan Athens, director of communications for the tribe, said in an e-mail.
But the entertainment center closed again June 19 owing to a lack of business, he said, adding the tribe will evaluate the economic climate with the goal of reopening it at a later date.
The resort, Korner Store, Cocopah RV & Golf Resort and Rio Colorado Golf Coures are open, but the RV & Golf Resort is limiting the number of new arrivals, Athens said.
“And we continue to look at other ways to keep our tribal members, employees, and customers safe,” he said. “For example, we installed plexiglas shields at the checkout counter at the Korner Store, and we intend to install this type of shield at the convenience store that is currently under construction. Plexiglas has also been installed at the Cocopah Wild River Entertainment Center at the bowling control desk and the snack bar.”
The Cocopah Tribe continues to make rooms available in the resort for use for recovery by south county public safety workers who have been infected with COVID-19.
The pandemic also prompted the tribe to postpone tribal council elections until September.
Jordan Joaquin, the Quechan tribal president, did not respond to requests for an interview.
But on its webpage, the Quechan Tribe says the pandemic forced it to close its essential services and programs, with the exception of its police department and fish and game, animal control and gaming offices through Monday. It also reminds the visitors that a stay-at-home order is in place on the reservation.
“During this time it is strongly recommended that the membership adhere to the Stay at Home Order that was sent out on April 7, 2020, that is still in effect. The Quechan Tribal Council will be working to enforce more stringent deterrents to those that continue to disregard the current Stay at Home Order as well as any future orders, restrictions and ordinances the Quechan Tribal Council passes to protect the health and safety of its membership and community.”
The Quechan Casino Resort remains closed, but the Paradise Casino is open.