The “tridemic” is in full swing in Yuma County, with respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continuing to lead illnesses and hospitalizations.
And Yuma County is back to a transmission level of high for COVID-19.
On Monday, Diana Gomez, director of public health, updated the Board of Supervisors on the status of the “triple pandemic,” which refers to the three different viruses circulating in the community.
This week flu cases were up to 740, with an additional 113 cases waiting to be officially classified. That is compared with two cases around this time last year.
“We have 740 lab-reported cases, so these are people who actually went to the doctor, got swabbed and tested, and they were confirmed, and we’re waiting on an additional 113 to be added to that tally,” Gomez explained.
RSV cases also continue to increase, with a reported 161 confirmed cases and an additional 22 pending, compared with the 19 cases during the same time last year.
Although children are especially vulnerable to RSV, anybody can get the respiratory virus, Gomez noted. However, young children under the age of 2 and adults over 65 are at higher risk.
The symptoms, which include runny nose, stuffiness and coughing, tend to go away without medical intervention. But Gomez recommends that residents keep a close eye on the symptoms of young children and older adults who are sick.
“The key here is that you know yourself, or as a parent, you know your child. Keep an eye on those symptoms, because in cases where there’s complications, they seem to go from the benign symptoms that you’re used to seeing, to all of a sudden spiking,” Gomez said.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of hospitalizations, the number of cases again, so again, if you start to feel worse, seek treatment early, because that will make sure that you have the best outcome,” she said.
As for COVID-19 cases, the rate of transmission is going up as well. “We’ve moved into high for the first time in months, and that again is because we have the gatherings, people were traveling, so we expect that to peak after gatherings and things,” Gomez said.
With more gatherings, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, coming up, Gomez reminded residents that, while there is no vaccine for RSV, there are vaccines for COVID and flu.
Mary Douglass of Emergency Preparedness and Response shared strategies to help protect residents and their loved ones during the holidays.
The district encourages COVID testing before attending holiday gatherings, especially if someone is visiting a person who is at risk of severe COVID-19 complications. Anybody who is sick should stay home. Everyone should cover their cough, wear a mask if necessary and wash their hands regularly.
Another recommendation is to get the flu shot and stay up-to-date with the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. The district’s immunization clinic hours are 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Free COVID-19 tests are available at Yuma County libraries again. For more information, contact a library branch or call the Health Department at 928-317-4550.
For additional information or to find a vaccine near you, go to vaccines.gov.
Gomez also updated the supervisors on the district’s continuing community health assessment, which she described as a “snapshot” of every community’s services, programs and issues affecting the health of residents. The district held sessions with stakeholders to introduce them to the process and will host a series of three or four more.
“We want this to be a very transparent process. We want people to have a voice as far as what their concerns are, what they think things we should focus on. We’re starting this process, and we want to make sure we have that engagement,” Gomez said.
“During COVID, we saw the importance of making sure we work with all sorts of community partners. We learned a lot. We want to keep those collaborations going, and this is one of those important processes, where we address several factors that influence health. And we just want to make sure we document them, and we invite people to be part of that process,” she added.
Gomez invited the community to call the Health Department at 928-317-4550 to find out how they can get involved.