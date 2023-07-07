Two traffic stops on Interstate 8 led to seizures of more than 194 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
According to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the first traffic stop occurred at 6:30 a.m. June 28th, on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 51.
An Arizona State Trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe for non-moving violations. During the stop, he observed multiple indicators of criminal activity, AZDPS said.
During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered approximately 72.7 pounds of fentanyl pills and 6.3 pounds of cocaine concealed in trash bags, the press release noted.
The driver and passenger, Javier Luna-Vazquez, 53, and Luis Lopez Chavez, 55, both of San Luis, face charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Yuma to Phoenix, AZDPS said.
The next morning, on June 29th, a trooper stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for non-moving violations on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 49.
During the stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 112.9 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.95 pounds of cocaine hidden throughout the car, the press release said.
The driver, San Luis resident Martha Betancourth Angulo, 34, faces charges of possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., to the Phoenix area, AZDPS said.