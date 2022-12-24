State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested one person and seized a large quantity of cocaine following a traffic stop on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. when a trooper stopped the driver of a Ford Fusion for a moving violation on eastbound Interstate 8 at milepost 21.
During the stop the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity and a drug detection canine, which alerted to the vehicle, was called to the scene.
When the Fusion was searched, troopers found approximately 31.5 pounds of cocaine concealed inside the vehicle.
The driver, 23-year-old Armando Lozano Bermudez, of San Luis, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.