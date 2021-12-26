A truck crashed into a power pole early Christmas morning, knocking out electricity to several hundred APS customers.
According to Lt. Robert Wright, of the Yuma Police Department, at approximately 3:08 a.m. officers responded to the area of Avenue C and 26th Street in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pole.
When officers arrived on scene, they found that a blue Chevrolet had struck a power pole.
APS spokesperson Lily Quezada said initially that 362 customers were without electricity, but as of 10:35 a.m. that number was down to 19
Avenue C was closed between 24th Street and 28th Street while APS was working in the area to restore the outage, which was caused by downed power lines.
Power was estimated to be restored by 7 p.m.
The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple charges.
Alcohol does appear to have been a factor in the crash, Lt. Wright added.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
