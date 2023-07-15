Hector Francisco Ramirez-Roman, 39, of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., was sentenced on Tuesday by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 108 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Ramirez-Roman also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

Ramirez-Roman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

