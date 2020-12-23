Truck drivers who happen to find themselves at the Love’s Travel Stop on Christmas Eve will be receiving a gift of thanks from members of a Yuma church.
Organizer Kathleen Kelly said she and several other parishioner of the Rock Church will be handing out goodie bags at the truck stop, which is located at 2931 E. Gila Ridge Road, on Thursday afternoon.
She added that it is just a simple way of saying thank you to truck drivers for being essential workers, transporting goods and services around the state and country.
Kelly came up with the idea three years ago, saying she was on her way to attend services at the church and as she drove by the place she was astonished to see how many truck drivers were parked there and unable to be at home to spend the holiday with their families and loved ones.
“My heart was just overwhelmed with sadness. I felt we needed to do something for them,” said Kelly, whose son also drives a truck for a living. “Because of them we have furniture and clothing in our homes and food on our tables. Without them we would have nothing.”
The following year she brought up the idea of putting on Christmas Eve for truckers event to the pastor of her church and his, and they both loved the idea.
“The Lord put it in to my heart that we needed to do something and it kept gnawing at me until we did,” Kelly said.
Although they ran out of goodie bags last year Kelly said the truck drivers who received them seemed very appreciative.
“We heard from truck drivers who weren’t there but heard about it being talked about on their CB radios,” Kelly said. “It was just a blessing. The Lord truly touched us all that day.”
This year they plan on hand out 200 goodies bags and will be at the truck stop from 2 p.m. until they run out.
Each of the goodie bags, which were being filled Tuesday morning in the lobby of the church, contained an assortment of candy, an American cross pendant, a writing pen, a religious ornament made by one of the children from the church, baked goods, and one other thing.
“A lot of love is also going in to those bags,” Kelly said.
Kelly and the members of her congregation plan to set up a table in that can be seen by the truck drivers as they pull in to the parking lot, or they will go to where they stop and offer them the gift.
“If the truckers want prayer, we are there to pray with them as well. We don’t push that on them,” Kelly said. “Since the church is so close to truck stop we also invite them to our Christmas Eve service.”
Two of the truck drivers actually attended the service last year.
She added that she is thankful that her son, who is in New York, doesn’t have to make any trips during the holidays and can be home with his family.