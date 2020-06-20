Trump will visit Yuma on Tuesday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico.
While in Yuma, the president will receive a briefing on the border wall construction. He will then participate in a roundtable discussion with local community and elected leaders on border security, according to the White House.
After the roundtable, President Trump will tour the border wall, and thank Border Patrol and law enforcement for their efforts.
Several officials are expected to join the president in Yuma, including Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.
“The President promised to build a strong border wall system and he continues to deliver on his promises. His Administration continues to take bold, decisive action to safeguard our nation. A strong border system also combats the heinous human trafficking and exploitation of children and vulnerable populations by cartels,” the White House said.
After visiting Yuma, the president will travel to Phoenix to deliver remarks at a Turning Point USA event there.
President Trump was last in Yuma in 2017.
During that visit, the president visited with U.S. Marines and Customs and Border Protection agents. He spent just over an hour learning about the area’s security and military readiness, according to the Yuma Sun archives, greeting and shaking hands with Marines and Border Patrol agents before heading to a rally in Phoenix.