The spooky season is officially here! Ghosts, goblins and superheroes came out for a night of fun and terror. Candy-crazed children hung their Halloween buckets out car windows to collect as much candy as they could hold.
Marines, Sailors and their families dressed up and participated in the 7th Annual Red Ribbon Trunk-or-Treat at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on Oct. 28.
“Getting to see the joy on the children’s faces and all the costumes they dress up in is one of the best parts about Trunk-or-Treat,” said U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Aaron Chicoine.
Trunk-or-Treat is a collaborative event in honor of Red Ribbon Week, an alcohol, tobacco, drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.
“The goal for Trunk-or-Treat is for our drug demand reduction program, as well as our substance abuse counseling program, to be able to get the message out about drugs and substance abuse and how there are options available to active duty and dependents other than relying on substances.” said Frances Armstrong, a commercial sponsor coordinator with Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS).
Service members and their families decorated a booth or vehicle trunk, competing for the most creative display, while spreading awareness for services MCCS provides. Cars lined the street as families took part in the highly anticipated event.
“The best part about Trunk-or-Treat is the participation from all the units on base that compete for the best decorated trunks. This event is the biggest for unit participation,” said Nadia Orozco, the alcohol abuse prevention specialist with MCCS, who organized this year’s event.
For more information on Red Ribbon and drug prevention please visit, www.redribbon.org.