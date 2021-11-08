Before someone decides to intervene in a crime, whether they are armed or not, they need to be aware of just how dangerous of a situation they are putting themselves in.
Unless the person doing so has some type of law enforcement or military-type training, Yuma Proving Ground Police Department Chief Donnie Lucas emphasizes that in most cases it’s just best to comply with the armed individual’s demands.
“We don’t want people putting themselves in harm’s way,” Lucas said. “If you decide to intervene in a crime, you need to be aware of the potential harm to yourself that may happen.”
Alfonzo Zavala, director of the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Academy, agreed with Lucas and added that in most cases, the average person should instead focus on being a good witness.
“Get out of the situation as quickly and safely as possible and call 911,” Zavala said. “Describe what happened. Give a clear description of the suspect, the direction they went and any possible vehicle.”
On Oct. 20, Yuma Marine veteran James Kilcer prevented an armed robbery, disarming and restraining the suspect at the Chevron, 10747 E. North Frontage Road.
The incident has been reported nationally and a video of it has gone viral, with a majority of the people who have viewed it praising Kilcer for his quick actions.
Lucas said that Kilcer assessed the situation correctly, noting that he was in the right position and the robber’s gun was not pointed at him.
“You have to make those decisions in a split second,” Lucas said. “(Kilcer) handled it like he was trained to do.”
Zavala added, “What (Kilcer) did was phenomenal. He reacted quickly, used his training, and took the suspect down. Major kudos to him.”
However, both Lucas and Zavala cautioned that the situation could just as easily have gone wrong in so many different ways, especially if one of the other robbers had been armed.
“It’s not a good idea to engage an armed assailant if you don’t have the training,” Lucas said. “However, if you think in that moment that you have assessed the situation correctly, you may be able to have a positive outcome.”
They said oftentimes people are initially shocked in these types of situations and by the time they realize what is happening or has happened, it is too late.
Furthermore, any sign of non-compliance can potentially make the situation much worse and more dangerous.
“If you aren’t sure whether you are going to hesitate, don’t do it,” Zavala said. “You can’t hesitate in these types of situations.”
Both Lucas and Zavala added that a normal person who tries to stop a crime in progress needs to understand the potential risk to themselves and others.
