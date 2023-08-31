On May 4, 2023, a 3.5 pound small mix puppy was brought to the Humane Society of Yuma with a rubber band that was wrapped tightly around his muzzle. The shelter had notified the community of his situation, sharing a picture revealing that the band had cut into his mouth and caused a section of skin to die.
The puppy, named Tucker, received medical care at HSOY and was fostered by one of the medical technicians until he was healed up and ready for adoption.
On June 8, Tucker went home to his new family with Yuma resident Julie McDonald and life’s been great for them both as well as the rest of Julie’s family – which includes three other dogs and a bird.
“I started when I was in Sierra Vista,” she said. “When I lived there, I adopted a dog who had been abandoned in a wash with his mouth tied shut and his legs tied shut. He was a great dog.
“When I saw him, the other dog [McDonald adopted from HSOY], a few years ago with a broken jaw, I adopted him. And then I saw [Tucker} with the rubber band and I thought, ‘Well, I feel like it’s my lot in life!’ so I adopted him too.”
Tucker’s only seven months old now, the youngest of Julie’s dogs. Because of that, she’s been bringing him to work in her office so that he can socialize. While Tucker’s afraid of loud noises and traffic, Julie reports that “he’s been great.”
“I just take him [out] for the grass because the sidewalk’s too hot for his paws,” she said. “But he’s kennel trained, he sleeps really well in his kennel and he gets along really well with my other dogs. He plays and plays and plays. Yeah, we’re still working on potty training a little bit but he’s really good.”
Office life has been quite suitable for the pup. Whenever the job requires Julie to walk out solo, she locks him up in his kennel. Outside of the kennel, he doesn’t really venture outside the room. Instead, he occasionally comes out a bit to look at someone if he’s curious or recognizes the sound of their gait.
All around, she considers him a good dog.
“He’s really good,” she said. “He’s not afraid of people. He’s not afraid of other dogs. I don’t think he’s met cats yet that I can think of. And I have a bird so he doesn’t have a problem with any of ‘em … He’s just very, very, very friendly. He’ll sit on your lap.”
One unexpected benefit of having him around is that he gets Julie to step outside her office for breaks, something she doesn’t do often as a self-described workaholic.
“I don’t go to lunch,” she said. “Obviously, I would just sit here. So it makes me leave at least a couple times a day to go take him to the bathroom. It gets me out of the office, you know? At least, even if it’s for five minutes.”
A funny thing about Tucker is that he’s had one bath but doesn’t like it at all – a hardship he’ll soon have to endure again. Despite his past wound, his mouth hasn’t been sore and he’s able to eat dental treats and puppy chow just fine. Since coming home, he hasn’t been in any pain either. He’s simply a puppy.
Julie commented that she’s very, very sensitive to animals and can’t hear about animal cruelty cases.
But rescuing dogs who’ve been victims of cruelty has been something she hasn’t regretted. She did note that some pets who were victims might have medical issues and their care may be more expensive. She highly recommends adopting them but at the same time advises folks to make sure they’re making an informed commitment.
“I made sure I knew how big he’d get,” she said. “I made sure I knew what he ate, how he was healed. If he was going to have maybe other problems, what would they be? You know? But other than that, that’s pretty much my other dog that I adopted that had the plate.
“He had a broken jaw and he was at the Humane Society and he had a plate that just got taken out. So that wasn’t cheap. So if you adopt a dog that has, maybe, medical issues, you need to know that it may not be cheap. It could be expensive.”
She concluded that adopting from the shelter is worthwhile.
“Everybody that’s adopted a dog that I know, all their dogs have had like their own personalities and like, fits with that person,” she said. “You know what I mean? I think everybody’s been like a good fit … they just kind of call to you.”
Tucker’s story is a recent case of animal cruelty that HSOY has brought to Yuma’s attention in a push to fight animal cruelty in the county. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.hsoyuma.com/