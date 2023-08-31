On May 4, 2023, a 3.5 pound small mix puppy was brought to the Humane Society of Yuma with a rubber band that was wrapped tightly around his muzzle. The shelter had notified the community of his situation, sharing a picture revealing that the band had cut into his mouth and caused a section of skin to die.

The puppy, named Tucker, received medical care at HSOY and was fostered by one of the medical technicians until he was healed up and ready for adoption.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

