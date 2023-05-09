Hamilton bible

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton apologizes April 28 after hidden camera video showed her moving and hiding Bibles that had been in the House lounge.

 File photo by Howard Fischer/ Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – A Tucson Democratic lawmaker is asking that an ethics complaint filed against her by three Republican lawmakers be dismissed.

Attorneys for Stephanie Stahl Hamilton said her actions last month to move and hide Bibles in the House lounge was a “peaceful protest regarding the separation of church and state.’’ In a formal response Monday, the lawyers also said she acted “in response to the weaponizing of religion in politics.’’

