A Tucson man was arrested Monday after agents allegedly found marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in his car.
Wellton Station Border Patrol agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 referred a Honda Civic for a secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the car.
According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection, agents found a plastic storage bag with over a pound of marijuana, a small plastic bag with trace amounts of a crystalline substance, more than $2,100 and a 40-caliber Glock 22 pistol.
The driver, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested and taken into custody.
The narcotics, cash, firearm and car were seized, the press release stated.