The General Election is on Tuesday, and registered voters in Yuma County can go to any of the eight Vote Center locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.
The list of Vote Center locations is below:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The General Election is on Tuesday, and registered voters in Yuma County can go to any of the eight Vote Center locations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.
The list of Vote Center locations is below:
If a voter received an early ballot by mail and has not yet returned it, they can visit one of the six early ballot drop-off locations throughout the county or drop it off at any Vote Center on Election Day.
Early ballots must be received by Yuma County Voter Services by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voter identification is required to vote; a list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here: www.azcleanelections.gov/how-to-vote/id-at-the-polls-list.
The first release of results will occur at about 8 p.m. on election night and will continue to be updated until all voting locations report. However, due to Arizona election law, complete results will not be available until the week after Election Day.
For more information on voting in the general election, visit the Yuma County Election Services website at www.yumacountyaz.gov/voterandelectionservices or call 928-373-1014.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
A mainly sunny sky. High around 80F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.