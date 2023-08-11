The Yuma Union High School District and its neighboring middle schools are seeking tutors for their Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program.
AVID is a college-readiness program that provides in-school academic support for students. At YUHSD specifically, it’s offered as an elective course. Per YUHSD AVID Tutor Recruiter and Coordinator Kristin Collins, serving as an AVID tutor is a good role for anyone interested in helping out Yuma’s youth.
“Tutoring for the AVID program is a great opportunity for those who may be interested in the field of education, future teachers and for anyone who loves kids and wants to help make a difference in the community,” Collins said. “The hours are flexible and there are openings at various schools throughout the district. We are excited to hear from interested applicants!”
Tutors are needed at the following schools: Cibola High School, Gila Ridge High School, Kofa High School, San Luis High School, Yuma High School, Castle Dome Middle School, Fourth Ave Junior High, Gila Vista Junior High, Ron Watson Middle School, Somerton Middle School and Woodard Junior High.
Interested individuals can apply at YumaUnion.org by choosing the “employment opportunities” section under the Human Resources tab and selecting “AVID Tutor” in the list of available positions.
Upon applying, candidates should contact Kristin Collins at kcollins@yumaunion.org or (928) 502-5700 extension 5931.
