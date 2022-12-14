One of the 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an 18-year-old man turned down a plea offer Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.

Now, instead of being sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder, David Perez-Arzola faces lifetime in prison for first-degree murder. He has also been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated assault.

