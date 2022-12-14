One of the 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an 18-year-old man turned down a plea offer Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
Now, instead of being sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder, David Perez-Arzola faces lifetime in prison for first-degree murder. He has also been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated assault.
His attorney, David Shapiro of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, also asked that a trial date be set. The hearing is to be held at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2023.
As she has done at previous hearings, Tiffany Aguilar, the mother of the 15-year-old boy who was killed, addressed the court. She called Perez-Arzola an “evil person.”
“I watched as my son passed away in front of me and there was nothing I could do,” she said.
She also stated that she found Perez-Arzola’s lack of remorse disgusting and that he was smirking at his last hearing when the prosecution spoke about the murder.
Shapiro, in an attempt to explain Perez-Arzola’s behavior, responded by saying the last hearing was a settlement conference and his client did not agree with the facts that were being presented.
After prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, said the plea offer was being withdrawn, Shapiro asked if it was her decision or that of the prosecutor assigned to the case.
Gallagher responded sternly by saying, “It is the state’s position.”
She also advised the court that Shapiro can contact the prosecutor assigned to the case to see if he would be willing to reoffer the plea at a later date.
On May 4, shortly after 10 p.m., Yuma police responded to the 1500 block of East 26th Place in reference to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male juvenile and an 18-year-old man who had both been shot.
The shooting took place in the front yard of a residence.
Arriving officers performed CPR on the 15-year-old until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:32 p.m.
The 18-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
An April 19, 2023, trial date has been set for the other twin brother, Adrian Perez-Arzola.