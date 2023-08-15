Two people were arrested in Yuma Saturday morning with over an estimated $1,000,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine.
According to the Yuma Police Department, the arrests happened at 3:46 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Two people were arrested in Yuma Saturday morning with over an estimated $1,000,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine.
According to the Yuma Police Department, the arrests happened at 3:46 a.m.
Two officers found a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue, and apprehended the suspects, Martin De Leon, 39, and Mary Campos, 39.
During the investigation, officers found approximately 193,000 fentanyl pills and 74 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $1,000,000, YPD said.
The two officers were working a grant-funded detail, Operation Stonegarden, which includes looking for illegal narcotics and human trafficking, YPD reports.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force assumed the investigation and served search warrants.
De Leon and Campos were booked into the Yuma County Detention Center by the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force on numerous drug-related offenses.
“The City of Yuma and our regional law enforcement partners have prioritized investigating and eliminating human trafficking and illicit narcotics, which affect our community and beyond,” YPD said.
YPD asks anyone with information on this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 90F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot. High around 110F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.